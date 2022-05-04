African Union Soldiers struggled against al-Shabaab rebels in Somali military base in El Baraf, 160 km from Mogadishu in north-east of country. They tried to retrieve the base, rejecting jihadists. The day before, Islamist movement al-Shabaab militants took El Baraf, killing a lot of people and claimed the seizure. African Union confirmed their attack. Casualties were 173 according Islamist, while Burundi government denounced 30 soldiers located in the base. Furthermore, no official military source told 45 militaries dead. Moussa Faki, president of African Union Commission, called international community to strenghten the support to Somali government in its fight against jihadist.